Free monthly health services coming to Stewart County

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Free monthly health services will soon arrive in Stewart County, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Starting July 14 and every second Thursday thereafter, officials say a van from the Columbus/West Central Health District will be onsite at the courthouse square, located at 1764 Broad Street in Lumpkin, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following services will be provided:

  • HIV testing
  • COVID-19 testing
  • COVID-19 vaccines
  • COVID-19 take-home kits

Officials say rental assistance for those who may have lost employment during the COVID-19 pandemic and job counseling services will be available at the event.

