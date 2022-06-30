Free monthly health services coming to Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Free monthly health services will soon arrive in Stewart County, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Starting July 14 and every second Thursday thereafter, officials say a van from the Columbus/West Central Health District will be onsite at the courthouse square, located at 1764 Broad Street in Lumpkin, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following services will be provided:

HIV testing

COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 take-home kits

Officials say rental assistance for those who may have lost employment during the COVID-19 pandemic and job counseling services will be available at the event.

