Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia Democrats speak out against abortion ban

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Democrats are speaking out against Republican efforts to push through an abortion ban.

This is in relation to the bill passed in 2019 that makes it illegal to perform an abortion in Georgia after six weeks of pregnancy and can now go into effect with the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

Georgia’s law restricting abortions was deemed unconstitutional in federal court when it passed. Now that Roe v. Wade has been struck down by the Supreme Court, that changes the future of the law passed in 2019.

State leaders are pushing to enact the law in Georgia and overturn the ruling that has held the law from going into effect.

“The Georgia GOP now has a clear path and some of the things they want to propose are not only an unpopular anti-choice agenda that strip women of the right to make their own medical decisions, but some of them are downright dangerous,” said Georgia House Rep. Debbie Buckner.

Buckner and Rep. Carolyn Hugley, and Columbus City Councilwoman Toiya Tucker spoke on why they oppose the efforts to enact the law in the state.

“It is critical that we win up and down the ballot in November because Republicans up and down the ballot stand ready to push through (draconian) abortion restrictions,” said Tucker.

“Make no mistake about it... these decisions should only involve a woman and her doctor. Politicians do not need to be involved in the most deeply personal health decision that a woman will ever make,” said Hugley.

Buckner says there is already a shortage of OB/GYN doctors in the state, and she has concerns about access to healthcare for women, especially in rural areas.

“We don’t have enough OB/GYN’s in the state of Georgia for the women that live here.”

The Democrat representatives hope to keep this law from being enacted because repealing it after would prove to be a difficult task.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

Latest News

Jay Hovey (L) and Tom Whatley (R) will be the focus of an Alabama Republican Party re-hearing...
Re-hearing set for ‘tied’ Alabama Republican primary race
Hovey does not agree to coin flip, requests a re-hearing for the District 27 seat
Reversal of Roe V. Wade possible impact on Georgia’s Foster Care System
Reversal of Roe V. Wade possible impact on Georgia’s Foster Care System
(Source: MGN)
Qualification period ends for Auburn’s 2022 municipal election