Georgia Democrats speak out against abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Democrats are speaking out against Republican efforts to push through an abortion ban.

This is in relation to the bill passed in 2019 that makes it illegal to perform an abortion in Georgia after six weeks of pregnancy and can now go into effect with the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

Georgia’s law restricting abortions was deemed unconstitutional in federal court when it passed. Now that Roe v. Wade has been struck down by the Supreme Court, that changes the future of the law passed in 2019.

State leaders are pushing to enact the law in Georgia and overturn the ruling that has held the law from going into effect.

“The Georgia GOP now has a clear path and some of the things they want to propose are not only an unpopular anti-choice agenda that strip women of the right to make their own medical decisions, but some of them are downright dangerous,” said Georgia House Rep. Debbie Buckner.

Buckner and Rep. Carolyn Hugley, and Columbus City Councilwoman Toiya Tucker spoke on why they oppose the efforts to enact the law in the state.

“It is critical that we win up and down the ballot in November because Republicans up and down the ballot stand ready to push through (draconian) abortion restrictions,” said Tucker.

“Make no mistake about it... these decisions should only involve a woman and her doctor. Politicians do not need to be involved in the most deeply personal health decision that a woman will ever make,” said Hugley.

Buckner says there is already a shortage of OB/GYN doctors in the state, and she has concerns about access to healthcare for women, especially in rural areas.

“We don’t have enough OB/GYN’s in the state of Georgia for the women that live here.”

The Democrat representatives hope to keep this law from being enacted because repealing it after would prove to be a difficult task.

