Harris County, Pioneer earn final two titles at District 8 Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Harris County Little League and Pioneer Little League!

Harris County beat Northern Little League, 6-4, in the boys 10-12 finals. Pioneer beat American Little League, 14-2, in the senior softball finals.

With that, the District 8 Tournament has concluded. Congrats to all the teams advancing to the state tournament.

