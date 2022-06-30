Harris County, Pioneer earn final two titles at District 8 Tournament
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Harris County Little League and Pioneer Little League!
Harris County beat Northern Little League, 6-4, in the boys 10-12 finals. Pioneer beat American Little League, 14-2, in the senior softball finals.
With that, the District 8 Tournament has concluded. Congrats to all the teams advancing to the state tournament.
