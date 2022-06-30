Business Break
How to protect yourself amid surge of check fraud in Columbus area

The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit reports a recent increase of check fraud...
The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit reports a recent increase of check fraud in the area.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit reports a recent increase of check fraud in the area.

According to police, thieves have been stealing checks from mailboxes and blue post office boxes and then using that information to create fake checks.

“Then they write checks on your account and clean you out,” CPD explained. “Don’t let ‘em!”

Authorities are urging the public to use the following tips to protect yourself from becoming a victim of these crimes:

  • Pay online.
  • Hand your check to your mail carrier.
  • Take your check inside the post office.

Other tips include using direct deposit and reporting missing checks or suspicious activity to your bank.

CPD’s Financial Crimes Unit teaches groups and organizations about ways to avoid becoming victims of scams. Anyone interested in learning more should contact Sergeant J. Edenfield at 706-225-4445 or JEdenfield@columbusga.org.

