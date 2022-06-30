MILITARY MATTERS: Freedom Fest is back on July 4 at National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After not being able to host the event for a few years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual tradition event Freedom Fest is back at the National Infantry Museum in the Columbus Fort Benning area. It will be on Monday, the 4th of July.

“After what I would call a 2 year hiatus because of COVID, I think it’s time that we celebrate with the people at the National Infantry Museum,” National Infantry Museum Operations Vice President CSM (Ret) Martin Celestine said.

“We’re going to start at 10:00 through 4pm, and have a variety of events for all the families, give them a traditional 4th of July...Parade of kids, decorated in red white and blue, the Silver Wings jumping in, bouncy houses, vendors and food trucks,” National Infantry Museum Foundation President/CEO BG (Ret) Peter Jones said.

There will be nominal costs for simulators, food and drink on Monday during this Independence Day celebration open to all the community - which will also include historical reenactments, music from the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, and free family movies inside the National Infantry Museum: Dumbo and Sonic the Hedge Hog.

“We’re trying to extend our arms to the community and bridge the gap between the installation (Fort Benning) and really celebrate the birth of our nation, more so celebrate the birth of an Army,” Celestine said.

“To celebrate the birth of our nation, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but it’s great to have it here at the museum because people sometimes don’t realize it was the birth of the Army in 1775 that allowed us to declare independence in 1776,” Jones added.

Adults and kids are both learning. Those 12 and under are invited to dress up themselves, their bicycles, tricycles, strollers and wagons for the Pint-Sized Patriots Parade down Heritage Walk at noon on the 4th of July.

“As an individual who came from the Virgin Islands and move to the mainland here, I think it speaks to tradition, speaks to lineage, in a time of uncertainty,” Celestine also said.

And they say it’s an opportunity to see 1st class pieces of history at this #1 free museum in America, during Freedom Fest, sponsored by St. Francis Emory Healthcare.

