Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak passenger train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri.

The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile from the collision site.

The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman
Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Muscogee County closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision
Jordan the kitten was saved from a Lansing storm drain by Ingham County Animal Control, Lansing...
PHOTOS: 6-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain
Columbus resident raises concern on lack of yard waste pickup
Columbus resident raises concern on lack of yard waste pickup
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
Four new COVID-19 strains showing strongest transmissibility yet
Four new COVID-19 strains showing strongest transmissibility yet