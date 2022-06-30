Philanthropist, organization partner to raise donations for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local Philanthropist Wanda Amos and the Miracles Rider’s Wives have partnered for a pajama and snack drive, all for a good cause.

This will benefit the pediatric patients and staff at the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The result is the following:

620 pairs of pajamas

339 onesies

724 pairs of underwear

420 sippy cups

A lot of snacks

This is something Amos and the Miracle Riders wanted to do for the summer.

They usually have drives and benefits during the holidays, but they wanted to come together with Piedmont and help local kids who need help during the summer.

“It makes me feel great to be able to do stuff for the hospital. There so many kids that may not, that come to the hospital they may not have pajamas it scared enough, but this makes them feel comfortable and make them feel relaxed as they can when they are in the hospital,” said Amos.

Over the years, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders have raised more than half a million dollars for children’s programs in the Chattahoochee Valley.

