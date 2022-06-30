Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Philanthropist, organization partner to raise donations for Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local Philanthropist Wanda Amos and the Miracles Rider’s Wives have partnered for a pajama and snack drive, all for a good cause.

This will benefit the pediatric patients and staff at the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The result is the following:

  • 620 pairs of pajamas
  • 339 onesies
  • 724 pairs of underwear
  • 420 sippy cups
  • A lot of snacks

This is something Amos and the Miracle Riders wanted to do for the summer.

They usually have drives and benefits during the holidays, but they wanted to come together with Piedmont and help local kids who need help during the summer.

“It makes me feel great to be able to do stuff for the hospital. There so many kids that may not, that come to the hospital they may not have pajamas it scared enough, but this makes them feel comfortable and make them feel relaxed as they can when they are in the hospital,” said Amos.

Over the years, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders have raised more than half a million dollars for children’s programs in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

Latest News

Miss Auburn University: “It’s surreal representing my Auburn family on the Miss Alabama stage”
Miss Auburn University: “It’s surreal representing my Auburn family on the Miss Alabama stage”
Davis Broadcasting’s 23rd annual ‘Tools 4 School’ supply drive underway
Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus
Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus
Lee County sheriff’s deputy talks on school safety
Lee County sheriff’s deputy talks on school safety