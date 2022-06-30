Business Break
‘Pride on the Plain’ hosts event to close out Pride month

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - People gathered for ‘Pride on the Plains’ as Pride months come to a close.

The family-friendly event was hosted at Coffee Mafia Coffee on Gay Street.

There they go to enjoy several activities including board games, food, coffee and a family-friendly drag show.

The event has been in action for the past five years and is typically held on the third Sunday of the month. However, it was held today as Pride month is almost over.

“It’s just a day for our community to be able to come together all ages all types just to come out and have fun and relax together,” said Pride of the Plain President Colana Bleu.

Click here to participate in their next event or get on the board with their organization.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

