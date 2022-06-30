Business Break
Re-hearing set for ‘tied’ Alabama Republican primary race

A single provisional ballot could be decisive in the state Senate District 27 race
Jay Hovey (L) and Tom Whatley (R) will be the focus of an Alabama Republican Party re-hearing to determine the validity of a provisional ballot that made the race a tie.(Source: Candidates)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party has granted a motion for re-hearing in the election contest between state Senate District 27 primary candidates Jay Hovey and Tom Whatley after previously declaring the race a tie.

Hovey requested the party re-examine its decision following a Sunday statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that called into question the validity of a single provisional ballot that affects the race’s outcome.

Results of ALEA’s review were released a day after the ALGOP found that a provisional ballot cast in Whatley’s favor should not have been excluded and that Hovey and the incumbent both ended up with 8,373 votes each.

ALEA determined the provisional ballot in question was cast by a resident with an active Georgia driver’s license. That person sought an Alabama license but failed to complete an issuance transaction, meaning ALEA was not able to issue a license or send updated information to the state on the person’s voter registration.

“Election security and making sure that every vote is counted properly is of paramount importance to the Alabama Republican Party,” the ALGOP said in a statement announcing it would agree to a re-hearing.” The ALGOP said it would release more information after its committee has reached a decision.

The eventual winner will challenge Democrat Sherri Reese in the November general election. District 27 includes parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

