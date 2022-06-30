Stuck in an active summer pattern for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Storm Team 9 Alert Center calls for about 3 more days with a decent chance of slow moving scattered showers and thunderstorms before the pattern starts to change. At least half of us, if not more, should get wet each day through Saturday. We’ll have clouds and some sun on your Thursday with about a 50% coverage of showers and storms; most of that is expected between 4 and 11 PM ET. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. About a 60-70% rain coverage is in the cards Friday as a little disturbance to our east influences us a bit more. A few showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, the storms may get an earlier start Friday keeping our max temperatures generally in the mid to upper 80s. As the holiday weekend goes on, we should see the storms fewer and farther between; around 30 to 40% coverage is expected Sunday and Monday (Independence Day). Keep in mind, while your odds of getting rain will be lower, that doesn’t mean we won’t have storms out there. Any storms that do pop up on the 4th of July could be strong; hopefully they start to fade in the early evening. High temperatures next week will be in the low 90s (possibly mid 90s in some of the warmer spots), but it will feel like the triple digits with all the humidity! Again, not as many storms are expected most of next week at this point.

