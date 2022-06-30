Wet at Times to End the Week; A Little Drier for the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Friday and Saturday, shower and storm chances will still be a little higher than an ‘average’ summer day, so make sure you have a backup plan in case you have anything going on outside in the afternoon or evening (when the best rain chances will be). Showers and storms might even linger into the nighttime hours, but that should be a trend we will break by Sunday and your Independence Day on Monday - rain coverage drops into the afternoon and evening to around 30-40%, and I don’t think we will have as many storms around at night. Hopefully, that will mean good news for fireworks celebrations going on those days. For the rest of next week, the forecast looks pretty typical of summer - afternoon and evening storms, highs in the 90s, and plenty of humidity. Make sure you’re keeping up with the showers and storms on our WTVM weather app!

