1.5 Million Georgians to hit the road this Fourth of July holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - AAA predicts over one point five million people across the Peach state will be hitting the road this Independence Day.

While most celebrate surrounded by family and good food, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Fourth of July is one of the holiday periods with the highest number of fatalities related to impaired driving.

“First and foremost, wear your seatbelt whenever you get in the vehicle. And then obviously don’t drive under the influence. I know it’s a holiday but still, and then don’t text and drive,” said Georgia Department of Transportation Communications Officer Gina Snider.

She says those are the three leading causes of accidents and deaths G-DOT sees during the travel season. They have a campaign called Arrive Alive campaign, a daily reminder for drivers to remain alert and drive carefully. But, Snider says they’ve also devised ways to make travel easier across the state.

“We have restricted lane closures for starting July first through July fifth,” said Snider, adding the agency will be suspending lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday at noon until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite the record, high gas prices, people like Laura Klinghagen say she’ll be taking her daughter to the airport Friday before heading to Warner Robbins and Biloxi, Mississippi.

“I do have another car, but it’s better, fuel economy-wise to take this car because it’s better on gas mileage,” said Klinghagen.

With gas prices high where she lives in Alabama, Klinghagen says she often comes to Columbus to fill up. Experts say in light of the state’s gas tax suspension, Georgia residents are paying 34 cents less at the pump than last month.

“It hasn’t affected my traveling because I budget well enough that I know hey, I’ll need this much gas for this many miles,” said Klinghagen.

For those who are driving this busy weekend, Snider says if your car breaks down or you get a flat tire, you can call their 511 hotline for help.

