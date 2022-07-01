Business Break
AAA wants drivers to slow down and move over this holiday weekend(AAA)
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the beginning of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. TAAA advising people who will be driving on the roads to remember an important safety tip that many are unaware of.

We are all guilty of sometimes of rushing while traveling, speeding a bit and even being distracted while driving. But with over 1.3 million drivers expected on the roads according AAA they want to make sure you slow down and move over for people on the side of the road

AAA says every year about 23 roadside workers and first responders lose their life at the roadside and hundreds more are injured while tending to disabled vehicles.

They are committed to raising awareness of the move over law and the dangers associated with working at the roadside. These laws require motorists to move over one lane or slow down when approaching an incident where tow operators, police, firefighters or emergency medical service crews are working at the roadside.

AAA expects a lot of people to broke down on the side of the road hitting the roads this weekend, so it’s very important when you see law enforcement officers, tow truck drivers, on the side of the road while assisting drivers, that you slow down and move over into the other lane if you can,” said AAA of Georgia spokesperson Montrae Waiters.

AAA said despite being passed in all 50 states, 71 percent of Americans are unaware of move over laws so it’s a great reminder as you travel this holiday weekend.

