Animal Care and Control to host animal adoption event in Columbus

Columbus Animal Control Adoption
By Toni Miles
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday Public Works in Columbus announced their upcoming Red, White, and Woof event.

Saturday July 2, 2022 Animal Care and Control Division will be hosting an adoption event from 12 noon to 2 p.m. There will also be fun activities for kids, a raffle, D.A.R.E. Officer from the Columbus Police Department, music, adoption information, puppy greetings, and so much more.

There are currently 25 dogs up for adoption that are already spayed and neutered. Adoption cost at the event will be $25, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Following the pandemic a number of local animal shelters have been in search of adopters. In addition to adoptions, Columbus Animal Control also looking for volunteers and foster homes because the facility is currently at full capacity. They are set up to house 26 cats and 40 dogs, but officials say they are now over capacity and are having trouble taking in additional furry friends.

The adoption will take place at Animal Care and Control located at 4910 Milgen Road. For more questions call 706-225-4512.

