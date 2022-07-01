Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail

College Station Police respond to fatal crash
College Station Police respond to fatal crash(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On July 1, Columbus Police Department’s Traffic Division, Patrol Division and Special Operations Division joined to execute a Traffic Enforcement and Hot Spot detail.

The detail focused on enforcing traffic safety and handling “hot spot” locations in Columbus with high violence and drug activity.

The results of the details are as follow:

  • 13 people arrested
  • 44 criminal charges made
  • 12 arrest warrants cleared
  • 2 counts of possession of methamphetamine
  • 43 grams of marijuana
  • 3 grams of THC oil
  • 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • 1 count of theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • 207 citations written (including eight no state driver’s license, three child safety seat violations, and one driving under the influence)
Columbus police conduct traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
Columbus police conduct traffic enforcement and hot spot detail(Source: CPD)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Clarence Catron
GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman
draft story
Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out
Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman

Latest News

Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints
Alabama State Senate Distric 27 primary race comes to end
Clarence Catron
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of man accused of concealing a death speaks out
League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award
League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award