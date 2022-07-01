Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On July 1, Columbus Police Department’s Traffic Division, Patrol Division and Special Operations Division joined to execute a Traffic Enforcement and Hot Spot detail.
The detail focused on enforcing traffic safety and handling “hot spot” locations in Columbus with high violence and drug activity.
The results of the details are as follow:
- 13 people arrested
- 44 criminal charges made
- 12 arrest warrants cleared
- 2 counts of possession of methamphetamine
- 43 grams of marijuana
- 3 grams of THC oil
- 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- 1 count of theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
- 207 citations written (including eight no state driver’s license, three child safety seat violations, and one driving under the influence)
