Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On July 1, Columbus Police Department’s Traffic Division, Patrol Division and Special Operations Division joined to execute a Traffic Enforcement and Hot Spot detail.

The detail focused on enforcing traffic safety and handling “hot spot” locations in Columbus with high violence and drug activity.

The results of the details are as follow:

13 people arrested

44 criminal charges made

12 arrest warrants cleared

2 counts of possession of methamphetamine

43 grams of marijuana

3 grams of THC oil

4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

1 count of theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

207 citations written (including eight no state driver’s license, three child safety seat violations, and one driving under the influence)

