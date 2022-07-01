Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and family member ask for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Jwane Price was last seen on June 19 at the 6600 block of Kitten Lake Drive between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Price is described as being 5′3, 125 lbs. with black hair.

If anyone has information on this missing person’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department or Youth Services Unit.

