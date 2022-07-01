Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The daughter of the man arrested in connection to a body found buried in a Columbus backyard spoke out.

The 17-year-old identified herself as having “Catron” as her last name as she didn’t want to reveal her first name.

On June 29, we reported that human remains were found in a house’s backyard on Carriage Drive, and the teens confirmed that the victim, Julie Catron and Clarence Catron, were married.

According to the girl, she said the couple genuinely loved each other, and there was no way that this discovery could be a murder.

“It was heartbreaking. I know my Dad’s not a murderer or anything like that. It’s just a shock to everybody, including myself.”

The 17-year-old added that Julie Catron had liver cancer.

Her body will be sent to Atlanta for an official cause of death determination.

The suspect, Clarence Catron, is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.