Gov. Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension through mid-August

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgians gear up to travel for Independence Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp has announced he will once again extend the temporary gas tax suspension.

In March, the governor announced he was working with state lawmakers to pass a gas tax holiday, saving Georgians about 30 cents per gallon and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. The tax break went into effect just a few weeks later with the first extension announced in late May.

Now, Gov. Kemp says he is renewing that extension saying in part he is “committed to easing the burden Georgians are facing.”

In March, I took decisive action to help Georgians impacted by high gas prices. To provide further relief, I'm again extending the supply chain state of emergency & suspending both our state motor fuel tax & locomotive fuel tax to help fight rising costs.https://t.co/sqjtxemxKZ — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 1, 2022

The suspension will remain in effect until at least mid-August.

