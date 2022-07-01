Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension through mid-August

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgians gear up to travel for Independence Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp has announced he will once again extend the temporary gas tax suspension.

In March, the governor announced he was working with state lawmakers to pass a gas tax holiday, saving Georgians about 30 cents per gallon and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. The tax break went into effect just a few weeks later with the first extension announced in late May.

Now, Gov. Kemp says he is renewing that extension saying in part he is “committed to easing the burden Georgians are facing.”

The suspension will remain in effect until at least mid-August.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
draft story
Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out
TikTok
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges
Clarence Catron
GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Central Alabama Healthcare doctor shares ways to manage stress during July 4 fireworks
INTERVIEW: Central Alabama Healthcare doctor shares ways to manage stress during July 4 fireworks
Army veteran speaks about holiday fireworks, PTSD
Army veteran speaks about holiday fireworks, PTSD
Alabama State Senate District 27 primary race comes to end
Alabama State Senate District 27 primary race comes to end
Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints
Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of man accused of concealing a death speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of man accused of concealing a death speaks out