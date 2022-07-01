League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The League of American Bicyclists honored the Columbus Police Department (CPD) with the Silver Level Award.
This award was given to CPD for its impressive commitment to promoting safe cycling for citizens.
“We are committed to promoting safe and healthy bicycling for all of the citizens of Columbus,” a statement given by the department.
The League of American Bicyclists gave a statement saying,
The Columbus Police Department is the only police department in the United States to reach the Silver Award status. Congratulations!
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.