Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award

League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award
League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The League of American Bicyclists honored the Columbus Police Department (CPD) with the Silver Level Award.

This award was given to CPD for its impressive commitment to promoting safe cycling for citizens.

“We are committed to promoting safe and healthy bicycling for all of the citizens of Columbus,” a statement given by the department.

The League of American Bicyclists gave a statement saying,

The Columbus Police Department is the only police department in the United States to reach the Silver Award status. Congratulations!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Clarence Catron
GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman
draft story
Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out
Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman

Latest News

Troup County man arrested after striking man in neck with shovel
Columbus Animal Control Adoption
Animal Care and Control to host animal adoption event in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19
WTVM Editorial 07/01/22: Why We Need A Father’s Month
WTVM Editorial 07/01/22: Why We Need A Father’s Month