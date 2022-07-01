League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The League of American Bicyclists honored the Columbus Police Department (CPD) with the Silver Level Award.

This award was given to CPD for its impressive commitment to promoting safe cycling for citizens.

“We are committed to promoting safe and healthy bicycling for all of the citizens of Columbus,” a statement given by the department.

The League of American Bicyclists gave a statement saying,

The League of American Bicyclists, after careful consultation with local advocates and workplace employees, have determined that the Columbus Police Department is to be awarded the Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Business status. Among the accomplishments of the Columbus Police Department since 2018 are:

The Columbus Police Department is the only police department in the United States to reach the Silver Award status. Congratulations!

