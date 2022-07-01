Business Break
“The Magical of Musical” hold opening night at Callaway Gardens

(Travis Mitchell)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Cirquemania presented “The Magic of Musicals,” an all-new circus show for this summer’s season of events.

Cirquemania LLC is the oldest traveling, fifth-generation circus show with spectacular talents led by Ivan Stoinec and Maritza Atayde.

Skilled professional and college performers kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

The group has over a decade of experience performing in the Ringling Brothers Barnum Baliey Circus and directing the Big Apple Circus.

Other accolades have been presented to specific group members by America’s Got Talent, Germany’s Got Talent and various royal family members.

“It incorporates not only professional level but college-level students, and it’s really an interactive experience for guests to come and see something a little bit different here at Callaway Resort and Gardens,” said Callaway Gardens Marketing Manager Rachael McConnell.

Atayde added, “I get amazed to hear that so many families that come here as a tradition coming year after year some of those families have been coming over 40 years and it’s just so loyal.”

Performers showcased musical and circus acts during various showtimes, Thursday through Saturday at the Robin Lake Beach Circus Ten now through July 24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

