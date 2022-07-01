Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lanett in Chambers County continues to experience delays in trash pick-up, causing debris to spread onto yards and roadways and causing an overflow of trash bins.

The city of Lanett issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for the missed and delayed household trash pick-up as residents complained over the issue.

Mayor Jamie Heard says their garbage provider, Amwaste, has been experiencing a staffing shortage and equipment failures that have delayed trash pick-up.

Heard says they have credited everyone their trash fee and will not be billed for June. Resident Ophelia Whitlow of Lanett says her trash has not been picked up for two weeks making the whole street smell. She says hopefully, the city can resolve the issue.

“And I just want to know what’s going on and the reason these people are not picking up trash when everybody pays their trash bill monthly, and you know it’s not right. We are really frustrated because they can’t really give us an answer. They just come when they want to come, and they skip, and whole area and they go to an area skip an area that’s not how you conduct business,” she said.

Mayor Jamie Heard says as of this week, all trash pick-up should be back on schedule.

