New mental health hotline to launch mid-July across the nation

(MGN/WTVG)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we turn the page to a new month, a new hotline similar to 911 will be launching in July across the country.

The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline will help alleviate law enforcement response to behavioral health-related phone calls.

Georgians experiencing mental health crises will be able to begin calling 988 on July 16. They will be routed to a licensed mental health professional.

Calls will be handled by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Calls will include an assessment to determine the best response for callers. If someone is in need of mental help, instead of law enforcement responding, the emergency crisis will.

“It’s really going to be a benefit to the partnership that we have with law enforcement and if anything, it’s going to strengthen that partnership between law enforcement and mental health providers,” said Susan Gallagher from Horizons Behavioral Health.

The hotline will be running 24/7, year-round.

