Phenix City Police Department searching for wanted man

By Toni Miles
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Ethan Alexander Boyt is currently wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle (felony charges). The incident occurred June 24, 2022, on Dolphin Drive in Phenix City, Alabama. Boyt was last seen the day of the incident.

Officials are asking for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Boyt to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or by calling 911.

Police say Boyt is currently armed, and warn the public to use caution and do not approach.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

