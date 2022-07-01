Storms, Heat, & Humidity for the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weather for your Saturday, Sunday, and Monday look about the same - there will be showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, and some may linger into the night. The main idea will be that we should see a lower coverage of that rain than what we had to deal with earlier in the week, but you’ll definitely want to have a backup plan in place for anything you might have going on outdoors during this time. We hope there will be an even lower coverage of rain around for fireworks celebrations at night, but once again, we can’t rule that out in a few spots. Highs should stay in the lower 90s (or perhaps the upper 80s for those that see rain earlier in the day). For the rest of next week, rain coverage will hover in the 30-50% range with Wednesday and Thursday being the drier days. Highs could climb into the mid 90s in places that don’t see much in the way of rain on any given day. The coverage of rain should go up again heading into next weekend.

