Troup County man arrested after striking man in neck with shovel

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County man has been arrested for striking a man in the neck with a shovel.

On June 30, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tatum Height Drive regarding a person being possibly stabbed.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from severe gashes to his neck.

The victim advised deputies that the suspect, Joey McClendon, was his attacker. He stated the suspect attacked him by hitting him with a shovel which caused his injuries.

Deputies found McClendon walking in the wood a short distance from the scene. He was detained and taken to the hospital for minor injuries to his hand.

The victim was flown to an Atlanta hospital for treatment and has been released since the incident.

Through further investigation, officers learned that a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight, ultimately leading to McClendon striking the victim with a shovel.

McClendon has been charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

