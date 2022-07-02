Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink, study finds

A study found that binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink.
A study found that binge drinking is worse for your health than a daily drink.(Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How often do you enjoy an alcoholic drink? If you classify yourself as a moderate drinker, there’s a better than 50-50 chance you’ll engage in binge drinking.

A new study found moderate drinkers, defined as having a drink a day over a week, account for more than 70% of binge drinking cases, where people drink a week’s worth of alcohol in one sitting.

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine study’s co-author says a focus on average consumption by itself hides underlying drinking patterns.

More than 1,200 drinkers aged 30 and older were studied from 2004 to 2005 and 2015 to 2016, with moderate and heavy drinkers separated.

Over the time frame, researchers found moderate drinkers made up nearly 80% of those with alcohol problems.

Those in the group binge drinking had five times better chance of developing alcohol-related health issues.

The takeaway: Problems are tied to how much a person drinks rather than how often.

Researchers say public health efforts need to focus on moderate drinkers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
draft story
Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out
TikTok
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
Clarence Catron
GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman

Latest News

Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Body of third missing child, mother recovered from Minnesota lake
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris died Wednesday at the age of 67.
Visitation, memorial services set for Lee County Coroner Bill Harris
People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
Mother and daughter survive a house