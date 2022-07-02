Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Central Alabama Healthcare doctor shares ways to manage stress during July 4 fireworks

Fireworks
Fireworks(KTTC)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Holidays like the Fourth of July can be stressful for active and retired military members due to the loud noises of fireworks.

Dr. Stephen Sams with Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare joined News Leader 9 via Zoom to discuss how they can manage that stress.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Clarence Catron
GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman
draft story
Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out
Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman

Latest News

Army veteran speaks about holiday fireworks, PTSD
Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints
League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award
League of American Bicyclists honors Columbus Police Department with Silver Level Award
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19