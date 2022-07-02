Business Break
Muscogee County deputy recognized for saving lives of kids who almost drowned

Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. has been named July’s “First Friday Hero” by Piedmont Columbus...
Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. has been named July’s “First Friday Hero” by Piedmont Columbus Regional.(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. is being recognized by Piedmont Columbus Regional for his swift actions in saving the lives of two children who nearly drowned.

According to officials, deputies recently received a call about two children who were unconscious and not breathing after being pulled from a swimming pool. Deputy Countryman, son of Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, was the first to arrive on the scene when he saw the homeowner attempting to administer CPR to the children, the hospital said.

“The deputy took over CPR on one of the children and gave compressions. Both were successfully resuscitated. Sergeant Lori Weitzel also responded and assisted until EMS arrived. The children were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Pediatric Emergency Department for further evaluation.”

Piedmont Columbus Regional

Countryman has been named July’s “First Friday Hero”, Piedmont’s way of recognizing first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Officials plan to hold a ceremony with Deputy Countryman and hospital leadership at a later date.

