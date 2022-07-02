Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rainy Afternoons for the Holiday Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
WTVM Independence Day Weekend
WTVM Independence Day Weekend(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms stay in the picture until around midnight tonight, and things will be dry as you head out the door tomorrow. Overnight lows will get back to the mid-70s. After that, things stay relatively rainy for the rest of your Independence Day weekend, with coverage remaining around 40%. We will warm to the low 90s Sunday, with the opportunity to stay a little cooler if you do see a pop-up shower. If you’re getting out on the water or to the pool for a holiday celebration, make sure you take precautions and get under shelter if you hear thunder! As far as firework shows, they won’t get rained out - just possibly delayed if a shower pops up near you. Heading into the next work week, conditions dry up a little with only chance showers through the week. Temperatures will get a little warmer since we won’t see as much rain, but should remain near average.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
draft story
Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out
TikTok
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19

Latest News

WTVM Independence Day Weekend
Starting with Showers this Independence Day Weekend
Fireworks show generic
Storms, Heat, & Humidity for the Holiday Weekend
It’s a new month but we are starting off July the same we ended June; it will be plenty warm,...
Several showers and storms still around at times to kickoff holiday weekend
Several scattered showers and storms through the next couple days with fewer storms expected by...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go