Rainy Afternoons for the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms stay in the picture until around midnight tonight, and things will be dry as you head out the door tomorrow. Overnight lows will get back to the mid-70s. After that, things stay relatively rainy for the rest of your Independence Day weekend, with coverage remaining around 40%. We will warm to the low 90s Sunday, with the opportunity to stay a little cooler if you do see a pop-up shower. If you’re getting out on the water or to the pool for a holiday celebration, make sure you take precautions and get under shelter if you hear thunder! As far as firework shows, they won’t get rained out - just possibly delayed if a shower pops up near you. Heading into the next work week, conditions dry up a little with only chance showers through the week. Temperatures will get a little warmer since we won’t see as much rain, but should remain near average.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.