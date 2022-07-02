Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Starting with Showers this Independence Day Weekend

Allie Ann’s Forecast
WTVM Independence Day Weekend
WTVM Independence Day Weekend(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies with a few clouds in place to kick off your Saturday morning of the holiday weekend. Clouds will begin to build in the coming hours that help scattered showers move into the Chattahoochee Valley around lunchtime.  This rain coverage will be sporadic but persist throughout this evening but will clear by 10 pm tonight.  The temperature will reach the low 90s this evening and the humid conditions will be ever-present.  Sunday and Monday will look similar to Saturday, but the rain coverage is expected not to be as high. Most of these showers will be clearing in the evening hours around sunset if you have firework plans for the Fourth of July Festivities, but keep the WTVM Weather app open if some nighttime showers move in.  Looking ahead into the next week, the rain coverage of afternoon/evening pop-up showers will stay in the Valley for the foreseeable future.  Temperatures next week will be consistently staying in the low 90s along with very muggy conditions that aren’t looking to dry out anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
draft story
Daughter of man arrested in connection to buried body found on Carriage Drive speaks out
TikTok
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges
Clarence Catron
GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on June 19

Latest News

Fireworks show generic
Storms, Heat, & Humidity for the Holiday Weekend
It’s a new month but we are starting off July the same we ended June; it will be plenty warm,...
Several showers and storms still around at times to kickoff holiday weekend
Several scattered showers and storms through the next couple days with fewer storms expected by...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Practicing water safety as summer months arrives
Wet at Times to End the Week; A Little Drier for the Holiday Weekend