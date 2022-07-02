Starting with Showers this Independence Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies with a few clouds in place to kick off your Saturday morning of the holiday weekend. Clouds will begin to build in the coming hours that help scattered showers move into the Chattahoochee Valley around lunchtime. This rain coverage will be sporadic but persist throughout this evening but will clear by 10 pm tonight. The temperature will reach the low 90s this evening and the humid conditions will be ever-present. Sunday and Monday will look similar to Saturday, but the rain coverage is expected not to be as high. Most of these showers will be clearing in the evening hours around sunset if you have firework plans for the Fourth of July Festivities, but keep the WTVM Weather app open if some nighttime showers move in. Looking ahead into the next week, the rain coverage of afternoon/evening pop-up showers will stay in the Valley for the foreseeable future. Temperatures next week will be consistently staying in the low 90s along with very muggy conditions that aren’t looking to dry out anytime soon.

