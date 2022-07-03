Columbus man not seen in 2 years; police seeking clues in disappearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still searching for a man who disappeared just over two years ago.

Authorities said John Lamar Craft, 60, was last seen on the evening of June 25, 2020 at the Liberty gas station located at 5022 River Road.

According to police, Craft was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a dark blue work shirt with “Lil John” on the front.

He is described as approximately 5′5″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Columbus police said most of Craft’s teeth are missing and he has a large tattoo on his back along with a large scar on one of his shoulders.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

