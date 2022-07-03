Drier Conditions Return After the Holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Convective storms linger into the late evening hours tonight, and tomorrow that pesky rain chance stays at 40%. Some firework shows may see enough rain to get postponed - but these storms usually move fast enough that you should be good to go within the hour. If you do not see any rain tonight or tomorrow, things will stay hot and muggy for you with highs in the low 90s. We will continue to see mild evenings with lows in the mid-70s unless you get a late storm to cool you off even more. Temperatures remain the same into next week, however, the rain chance decreases by Tuesday and continues clearing into the week with only isolated showers in the forecast. The humidity sticks around throughout the week, and the rain chance goes back up a little by next weekend.

