Getting “LIT” for the Firework Festivities

Allie Ann’s Forecast
2day pop
2day pop(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley will experience another round of afternoon/evening showers on Sunday and Monday.  Today and tomorrow, the high temperature will stay in the low 90s along with a relatively high dewpoint that will create very humid conditions.  These showers will begin around lunchtime will move out of the area a little after sunset, and leave us with lingering cloud cover. Rain coverage begins to decrease on Tuesday, and we expect partly cloudy conditions Wednesday and Thursday.  The forecasted high temperature for next week is consistently sitting in the low 90s, but moisture is here to stay granting very muggy conditions. The rain is expected to make its return on Friday.

