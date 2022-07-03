Juvenile reportedly shot by masked gunman after leaving LaGrange party

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile is recovering after he was reportedly shot by a masked gunman in LaGrange overnight.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of West Point Street and Sirrine Street just minutes before midnight.

During an investigation, authorities said the victim told them he was headed home after attending a nearby party when he was confronted by a guy wearing a mask. A confrontation reportedly unfolded and the victim was shot once. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The identity of the suspect is unknown. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.