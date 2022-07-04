Business Break
2nd annual Freedom Celebration held in Smiths Station

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The second annual Freedom Celebration, hosted by First Baptist Church, was held in Smiths Station Sunday evening for the community to come together and celebrate the 4th of July.

Residents enjoyed a night of games, foods and fireworks. Attendees said it was nice to spend days like Sunday with family and friends.

The Fourth of July weekend is here as we celebrate the birth of American independence. The free event included a fireworks show in addition to a cake and ice cream contest.

Pastor James Grantham says they love putting on an event at the church for everyone to relax and enjoy each other’s company during the holiday weekend.

“Meeting people, that’s what I like most of all, Grantham said. “People I’ve never seen come up - we enjoy that.”

The event provided outdoor games like badminton, horseshoes, cornhole and even sparklers. Community member Brice Watson says he comes every Fourth of July ready to eat.

“My favorite part about Fourth of July is food ‘cause I like to eat,” he said.

At the end of the night, everyone gathered with blankets and chairs for the best part of the holiday, fireworks.

First Baptist Church plans to continue the event every year.

