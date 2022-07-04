Auburn celebrate Fourth of July at Duck Samford Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in Auburn, their Parks and Recreations is having their annual Independence Day celebration tonight.

The free event started at 5 p.m. CT behind Duck Samford Stadium, where families can enjoy live music, giveaways, free inflatables, food vendors, and fireworks.

Auburn University’s mascot Aubie will be making his appearance along with free fourth of July giveaways at the entrance.

Also, fireworks can be fun but if your ears are sensitive to loud sounds, make sure to bring a pair of noise-canceling headphones or ear plugs to protect your ears from hearing loss.

Auburn residents Morgan and Katherine say they love spending the day with their family on the fourth of July and will be watching fireworks at the Auburn 4th of July celebration.

“My favorite part is going to my family’s house and eating hotdogs.”

“Watching the fireworks, my favorite colors are the gold ones, the purple ones and the green ones.”

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. CT and is free to the public.

