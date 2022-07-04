Auburn residents hold protest against overturning of Roe v. Wade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people will gather tonight to celebrate the 4th of July, but at least one other gathering was held in protest of a recent Supreme Court decision.

It’s been more than a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, but today’s holiday provided a platform for at least 50 people here in Auburn.

Protesters in Auburn decided to use the Fourth of July to be heard. On June 24th, the U.S. supreme court removed federal protection for abortions with a 6 to 3 vote. Many states, including Alabama, now have legislation making abortions illegal.

“It’s just stepping over boundaries of human rights and imposing on women everywhere.”

Abortion rights activists gathered in front of the Auburn public safety department Monday morning to voice concerns and opinions.

Minister Chris Rothbeuer says protesting can be intimidating, but it’s important to go out, be seen and be heard for what you believe in.

“It’s also about the freedom of privacy, freedom to be able to live your life as you see fit.”

Protester Emma Bush says her sign represents the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman who served on the supreme court and stood up for women, people of color, and same-sex marriage.

“My preference is to her because she died recently and was replaced by Amy Coney Barrett, who just overturned Roe v Wade and I think that’s wrong, especially for a woman to overturn the rights to her body.”

Caroline Hawkins has been studying to become an OBGYN in Alabama to help give abortions to those women with pregnancy complications who could die giving birth.

“Two choices of action right now are to speak out and vote, and there are not any elections that are going to elect the supreme court justices. So, at the moment, all we can do is scream, show up with others and make our voices heard.”

Abortion is now illegal in Alabama, and in Georgia, a heartbeat law is expected to be upheld in court. The law would ban abortions around six weeks into a pregnancy if approved.

