Heat Indices Up Again This Week

grill and firework forecast
grill and firework forecast(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into grill and firework time this Independence Day we will continue to see about 40% coverage of showers and storms. If you see some rain it will cool you off quicker than the rest of us, and those it misses will continue to see very hot and muggy conditions. Heading into the rest of the evening hours things will dry up and most of us will cool to the mid 70s. Starting tomorrow, things should be drier, but that means we will heat up more. With highs back in the low-to-mid 90s for all of us this week and high dewpoints, heat indices will likely reach triple digits again across the valley. Rain coverage stays around 20-30% through the week, with a coverage increasing as we head into next weekend. This will of course depend on multiple factors so we will keep you updated as details become more clear.

