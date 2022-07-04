Man shot in leg, drives self to hospital, LaGrange police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was shot in the leg in LaGrange Sunday afternoon and then drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Authorities say the incident stemmed from them receiving a 911 call around 3 p.m. in response to shots fired near Vernon Road and Jefferson Street. Troup County 911 later received a call from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center saying that a male victim arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to police.

At the ER, police say the victim recalled turning onto Jefferson Street and then turning around. As he attempted to do so, an unknown male in a white vehicle reportedly drove past him and started shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

