Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man shot in leg, drives self to hospital, LaGrange police say

The victim told police an unknown man drove past him and started firing shots.
The victim told police an unknown man drove past him and started firing shots.(Pexels)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was shot in the leg in LaGrange Sunday afternoon and then drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Authorities say the incident stemmed from them receiving a 911 call around 3 p.m. in response to shots fired near Vernon Road and Jefferson Street. Troup County 911 later received a call from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center saying that a male victim arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to police.

At the ER, police say the victim recalled turning onto Jefferson Street and then turning around. As he attempted to do so, an unknown male in a white vehicle reportedly drove past him and started shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. has been named July’s “First Friday Hero” by Piedmont Columbus...
Muscogee County deputy recognized for saving lives of kids who almost drowned
TikTok
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges
Clarence Catron
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of man accused of concealing a death speaks out

Latest News

John Lamar Craft was last seen on June 25, 2020.
Columbus man not seen in 2 years; police seeking clues in disappearance
3-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle at a Columbus restaurant...
Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car
Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car
Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car
Juvenile reportedly shot by masked gunman after leaving LaGrange party