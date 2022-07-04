Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help

Low or no credit scores limit loan options
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 25 million people relied on loans from those close to them to meet spending needs, according to the Census Bureau’s latest household pulse survey on finances. That figure is up from 19.1 million people from the same time last year.

Kaben Clauson, the CEO of Pigeon Loans, said a big reason could be that a third of all Americans are in a group called “credit invisible”. The “credit invisible” either have no real credit history or have a credit score that’s been damaged, and they can’t get a favorable rate.

“The Americans come predominantly from black and Hispanic communities,” Clauson said. “To be frank, it leaves them with few options because traditionally a lot of them have to go to payday lenders or take loans that have really high interest rates and can be predatory.”

Clauson created the app and website, Pigeon Loans, to give families an option to make a legal promissory note that does the bookkeeping for them. The app automates payments and even lets users decide how much, if any, interest to charge.

If you are asked for financial help, Clauson advised you make sure your own financial house is in order, so you don’t get into money trouble yourself.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. has been named July’s “First Friday Hero” by Piedmont Columbus...
Muscogee County deputy recognized for saving lives of kids who almost drowned
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
John Lamar Craft was last seen on June 25, 2020.
Columbus man not seen in 2 years; police seeking clues in disappearance
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
3-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle at a Columbus restaurant...
Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car

Latest News

Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
The victim told police an unknown man drove past him and started firing shots.
Man shot in leg, drives self to hospital, LaGrange police say
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn