Muscogee County sheriff addresses jail overcrowding concerns

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Jail is facing overcrowding issues. As of Friday, it housed 1,076 inmates - seven more than the maximum capacity allows for, according to Sheriff Greg Countryman.

The sheriff said the population increased mostly because there are inmates who have been sentenced to prison but have not yet transferred to state custody.

“Inmates who have been sentenced cannot be transferred to prison until all appropriate documents have been completed by the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office,” said Countryman. “Once the documentation backlog is resolved, inmates will be removed from the Muscogee County Jail to Georgia State Prison and greatly reduce the current inmate population.”

Sheriff Countryman said the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Clerk of the Superior Court to work toward a solution for the backlog.

He vowed to continue making necessary decisions and working with public safety partners to avoid potential problems that can stem from overcrowding.

