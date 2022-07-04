National Infantry Museum in Columbus holds annual Independence Day celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, many people had a chance to celebrate the nation at the National Infantry Museum.

Freedomfest, sponsored by St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, was filled with music, kids’ activities, historical reenactments, food and fun.

They also had delicious treats from the great food trucks, vendors, and face painting.

“I’m an Airforce veteran. I had a lot of friends doing the Vinum area that pass through Ft. Benning. That’s kind of why I’m here.”

“Enjoying the festivity with family and friends and being thankful for everything we have.”

The crowds have since moved across the river where the Phenix City Amphitheater is hosting its Fourth of July celebration, with fireworks to follow later tonight.

