Phenix City Independence Day road closures

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting their Independence Day Fireworks Show at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Admission is free and gates open at 5 p.m. Show-goers can enjoy the fireworks from either side of the river.

Anyone planning to attend tonight’s show from the Columbus side of the river can use the below map to find free parking, restrooms, and avoid any road closures.

According to Uptown Columbus, “Uptown has made a few adjustments so that everyone can enjoy the fireworks on both sides of the river safely.”

Phenix City Fireworks Show (Phenix City Parks and Recreation)

Fireworks will follow a live music performance by Skyler Saufley & the 99th Degree and Ansley Stewart.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.