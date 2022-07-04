Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Watch for natural fireworks from Mother Nature in spots

Tyler’s forecast
Pop up storms are anticipated on this Independence Day. A few storms will linger into the evening.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Independence Day! Rain coverage will start to get a little lower this week. However, there is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms all week long thanks to the heat and high humidity aiding in development mainly in the afternoons and evenings. We expect a mix of sun and clouds on this Monday. Highs reach the low 90s (mid 90s in a couple spots) with feels like temperatures near 100 before showers and thunderstorms start popping up; we are expecting around a 40% coverage. Most of the storms should fade around sunset but a couple festivities could be dampened by a few showers that do linger. Tuesday looks similar to Monday with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday and maybe even Thursday may end up being our driest and hottest days (about 20-30% rain coverage). However, day in and day out, some of us get caught in those random storms with a hot and very sticky air mass in place. It looks like the rain coverage goes up a bit toward the end of the week weekend. Expect a little better chance of scattered showers and storms, packing locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. Some of the storms could last late into the evening. Highs by the weekend are expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say tragedy was avoided thanks to Deputy Countryman's quick response.
Muscogee County deputy recognized for saving lives of kids who almost drowned
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
John Lamar Craft was last seen on June 25, 2020.
Columbus man not seen in 2 years; police seeking clues in disappearance
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Brandon Isabelle is charged with the murders of his girlfriend and their baby.
Father charged in shooting death of girlfriend, tossing 2-day-old baby in river

Latest News

Pop up storms are anticipated on this Independence Day. A few storms will linger into the...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
2day pop
Drier Conditions Return After the Holiday
2day pop
Getting “LIT” for the Firework Festivities
WTVM Independence Day Weekend
Rainy Afternoons for the Holiday Weekend