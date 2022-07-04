Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night

(Gray News, file image)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. Bryan said she was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Authorities said the crash happened near 12th Avenue and 18th Street.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say tragedy was avoided thanks to Deputy Countryman's quick response.
Muscogee County deputy recognized for saving lives of kids who almost drowned
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Columbus Police Department conducts traffic enforcement and hot spot detail
John Lamar Craft was last seen on June 25, 2020.
Columbus man not seen in 2 years; police seeking clues in disappearance
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd
Brandon Isabelle is charged with the murders of his girlfriend and their baby.
Father charged in shooting death of girlfriend, tossing 2-day-old baby in river

Latest News

Muscogee County sheriff addresses jail overcrowding concerns
Pop up storms are anticipated on this Independence Day. A few storms will linger into the...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
The victim told police an unknown man drove past him and started firing shots.
Man shot in leg, drives self to hospital, LaGrange police say