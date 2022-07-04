Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. Bryan said she was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Authorities said the crash happened near 12th Avenue and 18th Street.

No further details were released.

