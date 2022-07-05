Columbus police searching for missing 79-year-old man with possible dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and family members ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man.

According to authorities, Harold McBride went missing from the 4500 block of Cusseta Road on July 5 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

McBride is described as being 5′7, 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel top over a grey t-shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.

We are told he may have dementia and is known to wander off.

If you have any information on this missing man’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.