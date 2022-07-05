EXCLUSIVE: “We want to allow women the freedom to come as they are, even in the midst of the great unknown,” says Baby Steps cofounder.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Baby Steps exists to empower pregnant and parenting students at Auburn University by providing housing, support and community.

Cofounder and Executive Director Michelle Schultz says the ultimate goal of the program is to provide students who are experiencing unplanned pregnancies with support as they continue their education and raise their baby.

What Schultz and cofounder, her husband, Matt, did not know was that one June afternoon, a Baby Steps Facebook post would gain the attention of more than just those on or near Auburn University’s campus.

Baby Steps Mission

Empower a forgotten and underserved population.

Impact generations by changing the trajectory of young women and their children’s lives.

Play a vital role in spreading a groundbreaking organization to college campuses nationwide.

“We post all the time—Baby Steps has been here for five years this year and we do social media posts just about every day,” Schultz said.

We have exciting news…our family is growing! We have a new student mom moving into the Baby Steps house this week!... Posted by Baby Steps at Auburn University on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Baby Steps is not an idea for Schultz and her husband - it’s a calling.

Michelle & Matt

More than 30 years ago, Schultz and her husband found themselves in an unplanned pregnancy during Schultz’s junior year at Auburn.

“In a moment of fear and anxiety—recognizing that I felt like my world was coming to an end and believing that I wouldn’t be able to finish school and have a baby—that my parents would never understand—that they would never forgive me. And really not even listening to the voice of my husband now, Matt—who wanted to get married. I thought my world was ending and I needed to just go ahead and terminate my pregnancy. I chose to terminate my pregnancy. From that—a lot of years of destructive behavior that I didn’t really understand. And over time, I started to learn and recognize that there was a place that we could find healing.”

At the time, Schultz says there were no resources on campus that she was aware of that made it possible for someone to earn an education and have a baby.

After graduation, Schulz and Matt got married and now,12 years later, after much healing, they began to share their story.

“Our eyes were opened to an overlooked, isolated population of people in desperate need of support,” Schultz said.

In 2013, the vision of Baby Steps was born.

“The reality of understanding that there are women that stand in that place every single day here in Auburn and across the country that are students—that we have a call and a responsibility to love them right where they are and give them encouragement and whatever resources we can, so that they can succeed as students, moms and families in the future.”

Five years in, Schultz realizes that meeting the needs of student moms cannot be met by Baby Steps alone.

Resources for resident Student-Moms

Baby Steps provides the following for pregnant and parenting college women living in the Baby Steps home at no cost to them.

Housing & utilities

Childcare

Groceries & meals

Immediate and personal access to medical professionals (including, but not limited to an OB-GYN and pediatrician)

Professional counseling

24/7 access to staff support

Weekly & monthly gatherings

Academic advising & tutoring

Resources for education grants & scholarships

Access to The Baby Steps Boutique (supplies including, but not limited to: diapers, wipes, car seats, bassinets, and baby clothing)

Education on relevant topics including, but not limited to, childbirth, child development, sleep training, nutrition, mental health, financial planning, and many other pertinent life skills

Support and community that instill confidence to persevere and excel as Student-Moms and future graduates.

Resources for community Student-Moms

Baby Steps provides the following for pregnant and parenting college women not living in the Baby Steps home at no cost to them.

Weekly & monthly gatherings which include meals

Academic advising & tutoring

Resources for education grants & scholarships

Access to The Baby Steps Boutique

Education on relevant topics including, but not limited to, childbirth, child development, sleep training, nutrition, mental health, financial planning, and many other pertinent life skills

Support and community that instill confidence to persevere and excel as Student-Moms and future graduates.

Baby Steps has no affiliation with a political party or religious group.

Schultz says there are many ways that community members can serve at Baby Steps.

Volunteer Opportunities

College internships & practicums

On-campus student organization memberships

House and Community Dinner meal preparation

Life-skill teaching

Tutoring

Childcare

Fundraising event support

Handiwork in/around the Baby Steps home

Baby Boutique collection drives & organization

The majority of funding comes from individual, one-time and monthly donors from across the country. Funding also comes from grants and family foundations.

Kaitlyn’s Story

“I met Michelle in 2013—when she was searching for more information on if more students at Auburn were getting pregnant. I was working at a local nonprofit at the time. She brought the idea to me and wanted to know if there was a need for it on Auburn’s campus. I’ll never forget that meeting because I just started crying—that was my story. When I was a junior at Auburn University, I found out that I was unexpectedly pregnant. It was absolutely terrifying. I did not have the resources at the time. I withdrew. I stopped going to classes and was terrified about how I was going to juggle both of these things. At that point and time, I didn’t have the support of a man or my parents. I knew that if I decided to stay in school and finish my degree, I was going to be doing it all on my own. I ended up in Dr. Susan Hubbard’s office when I decided—I’m going to finish my degree—it doesn’t matter what it’s going to take, I’m going to do both of these things: have this baby and stay in school. Dr. Hubbard really gave me the courage I needed to finish all of my classes. I still had another year to go, and she really helped me navigate what it looked like to talk to my professors and let them know what was going on with me, to make sure I was going to classes and let them know if my baby was sick.”

A little more than a year ago, Baby Steps started working on a plan for expansion. They desire to bring their mission to other college campuses. Schultz says they are making steps on a specific campus to start a pilot. For more information about expansion, Schultz says to subscribe to their email newsletter.

You can find more information on their website.

