LaGrange police investigation two weekend shootings

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Troup County police received a call about shots fired in the area of Jefferson Street.

The victim Jequavious Tucker said he was turning on Jefferson Street when a man in a white car drove past shooting.

Tucker drove himself to the hospital and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second shooting happened later that night, just before midnight, leaving a juvenile victim shot.

Authorities were called to West Point and Sirrenne Street and found the victim.

According to police, the juvenile was at a party when someone with a mask approached and shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Both of these cases are still under investigation.

You are asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department if you have any information.

