Memorial ride to honor fallen Chambers County deputy

Deputy J'Mar Abel was killed in the line of duty last month.
Deputy J'Mar Abel was killed in the line of duty last month.(Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTTE, Ala. (WTVM) - A memorial ride has been planned to honor fallen Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Abel.

It will be held on July 16, starting at the Chambers County Courthouse Square Historic District in Lafayette. Registration, which is $20 per vehicle, will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will follow at 11 a.m. (all central time).

Deputy Abel was killed in the line of duty last month after authorities said he lost control of his vehicle while pursuing a suspect.

Organizers say all proceeds will go into a trust for his children as well as to assist his fiancé while she’s unable to work. Their daughter will be born in August.

