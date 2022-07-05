Pet of the Week: Two furry friends looking for permanent homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM hit the jackpot as there are TWO pets of the week!

Starting with a 5-year-old, loving English bulldog mix - Worthy is a 50 pound ball of happiness and love!

She’s dog AND cat friendly and is also kennel trained! Speaking of training, she’s leash-trained as well and has an excellent recall off-leash. Sometimes, she’ll do a little dance on-leash when she’s excited, though she never pulls or jumps on people.

Like most of us, she’s highly food motivated - what some of us would call a “Snack Queen.”

Worthy does great with children 5 years and older, and even though she’s never been exposed to younger children, her foster mom sees no cause for concern.

Worthy's big smile brings so much happiness! (Source: New Hope Rescue)

If you or someone you know would like to give Worthy a forever home, click HERE.

Bailey is next on this week’s Pet of the Week. She’s a 1-year-old, 45-pound Catahoula Leopard Dog.

New Hope Rescue says Bailey has all the makings of a great dog - she’s smart, loving, happy, playful and super cute and soft -she just needs an owner that has some time and patience to work with her.

Bailey does well with a routine and in that routine she enjoys taking walks, bike rides, playing fetch or playing with other pups!

With a little more leash training and some practice, Bailey could be a good jogging or bicycling companion.

She’s nearly housebroken - this mean she’s just figuring out how to ask to go outside.

Bailey is patiently waiting for a family to love her! (Source: New Hope Rescue)

Bailey will bring lots of joy to her adopter(s) for many years to come. To give Bailey a forever home, click HERE.

