Pet of the Week: Two furry friends looking for permanent homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM hit the jackpot as there are TWO pets of the week!
Starting with a 5-year-old, loving English bulldog mix - Worthy is a 50 pound ball of happiness and love!
She’s dog AND cat friendly and is also kennel trained! Speaking of training, she’s leash-trained as well and has an excellent recall off-leash. Sometimes, she’ll do a little dance on-leash when she’s excited, though she never pulls or jumps on people.
Like most of us, she’s highly food motivated - what some of us would call a “Snack Queen.”
Worthy does great with children 5 years and older, and even though she’s never been exposed to younger children, her foster mom sees no cause for concern.
If you or someone you know would like to give Worthy a forever home, click HERE.
Bailey is next on this week’s Pet of the Week. She’s a 1-year-old, 45-pound Catahoula Leopard Dog.
New Hope Rescue says Bailey has all the makings of a great dog - she’s smart, loving, happy, playful and super cute and soft -she just needs an owner that has some time and patience to work with her.
Bailey does well with a routine and in that routine she enjoys taking walks, bike rides, playing fetch or playing with other pups!
With a little more leash training and some practice, Bailey could be a good jogging or bicycling companion.
She’s nearly housebroken - this mean she’s just figuring out how to ask to go outside.
Bailey will bring lots of joy to her adopter(s) for many years to come. To give Bailey a forever home, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.